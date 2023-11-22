Soybeans Fall in Pre-Thanksgiving Trade

Soybeans faced hard selling pressure on Wednesday, as contracts close anywhere from 8 ¾ to 20 ¾ cents lower. Front month Soymeal futures close with losses of $1.10 to $6.90/ton. Soybean Oil futures posted 43 to 72 point lower trade across most contracts on the Wednesday close.

The markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, with Friday having a hard open at 8:30 am CST and closing early at 12:05 PM CST.

The Export Sales report from USDA will be pushed back to Friday morning, with traders’ expectations ranging from 0.8 to 1.8 MMT for the 23/24 crop and 0-20,000 MT for the 24/25 crop. Soy meal sales are expected to total a wide 100,000-550,000 MT range, with bean oil sales at net reductions of 5,000 MT to net sales of 20,000 MT.

Brazilian soybean production is seen at 161.6 MMT according to Agroconsult, still a record but below USDA’s 1163 MMT. Argentina’s Soy Dollar, the preferential exchange rate to entice soybean exports, was extended to December 10.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.56 1/2, down 20 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.97 7/8, down 20 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.74 1/4, down 18 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.87 1/4, down 17 1/2 cents,

