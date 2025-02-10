Soybeans Fall on Friday

Soybeans were to lower trade on Friday, with losses of 8 to 11 cents in most front months. Nearby March was up 7 ½ cents on the week despite the Friday pressure. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 11 cents at $9.88 ¾. Soymeal futures were down $5.00/ton, with Soy Oil futures 58 points higher. President Trump has released a statement saying he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week, causing some to take some risk off ahead of the weekend.

Soybean speculators added just 533 contracts to their net long position as of February 4 to 57,029 contracts according to CFTC data released this afternoon.

USDA’s Export Sales report shows total export sales commitments at 43.071 MMT as of January 30, 12% larger than the same time last year. That is 87% of USDA’s export forecast, ahead of the 85% average.

Stats Canada showed soybean stocks at 4.151 MMT as of December 31, up 10.9% from last year. Canola stocks were tallied at 11.382 MMT, a 19.2% decline from the end of 2023.

Safras & Mercado estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 174.88 MMT, up 1.17 MMT from the previous number.

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.49 1/2, down 11 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.88 3/4, down 11 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.65 1/2, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.57 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.93 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

