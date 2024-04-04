Soybeans Fading with Weaker Oil

Soy oil prices were cooling off on Thursday, pulling the beans lower as well. Front month soybeans are working ~5 cents off their session lows with 4 to 7 cent losses so far. Nearby Soy Oil futures are down by 80 points at midday, with Soymeal trading $1.50 to $2.20 higher.

Official soy shipments were listed at 193.4 mbu for February. That was a drop from the 219 mbu in January but was near Feb ‘23’s shipment. The season’s Census official export was 1.3 bbu through Feb.

USDA announced a large export sale of 152,404 MT of soybeans sold to Mexico this morning. Weekly exports Sales data showed just 194,220 MT of soybeans booked in the week of March 29, below the trade estimates which were to see at least 200k MT. New crop sales were at 0. Soymeal sales were tallied at 234,755, MT, with 202,170 MT for the current MY. Bean oil was shown at 3,097 MT.

StoneX lowered their estimate for Brazilian soybean production via lower yields in MGDS, Sao Paulo, and Parana. The new output estimate is set at 150.8 MMT.

May 24 Soybeans are at $11.75 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.21, down 6 7/8 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $11.88 1/4, down 7 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $11.78 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

