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Soybeans Fading USDA Export Sale Confirmation at Wednesday’s Midday

June 17, 2026 — 07:44 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are up 2 to 4 cents so far on the Wednesday session, well off the early double digit gains. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 2 1/2 cents at $10.77 3/4. Soymeal futures are up 30 to 90 cents, with Soy Oil futures falling another 100 to 125 points. The market will round out the week on Thursday, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

USDA reported 372,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations this morning with 60,000 MT for old crop an 312,000 MT for new crop shipment.

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Export Sales data will be updated on Thursday, with traders looking for between 100,000 and 300,000 MT for old crop in the week of June 11. New crop sales are seen between 100,000 and 400,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.33 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.80 1/1, up 2 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.38 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.50 1/2, up 4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.84 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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