Soybeans Fading USDA Export Sale Confirmation at Wednesday’s Midday

Soybeans are up 2 to 4 cents so far on the Wednesday session, well off the early double digit gains. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 2 1/2 cents at $10.77 3/4. Soymeal futures are up 30 to 90 cents, with Soy Oil futures falling another 100 to 125 points. The market will round out the week on Thursday, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

USDA reported 372,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations this morning with 60,000 MT for old crop an 312,000 MT for new crop shipment.

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Export Sales data will be updated on Thursday, with traders looking for between 100,000 and 300,000 MT for old crop in the week of June 11. New crop sales are seen between 100,000 and 400,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.33 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.80 1/1, up 2 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.38 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.50 1/2, up 4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.84 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

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