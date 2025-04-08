Stocks

Soybeans Fading From Early Tuesday Highs

April 08, 2025 — 11:26 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are showing 10 to 12 cents on Tuesday, with new crop November up just 4 ½ cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 12 1/2 cents at $9.40 ½. Soymeal futures are up $2.30/ton, with Soy Oil futures back down 15 points.

The addition 50% tariffs on China are set to go into effect tomorrow April 9, taking the new total to 104% on all Chinese goods.

The coalition of oil and biofuel industry reps asked the EPA to set the new biodiesel volume at 5.25 billion gallons, according to a Reuters report. 

USDA will update the US and World balance sheets on Thursday via the monthly WASDE. The trade is looking for US carryout to be tallied at 379 mbu according to a Reuters survey of analysts, vs. 380 mbu in last month’s report. 

May 25 Soybeans  are at $9.94 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.40 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  are at $10.07 1/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $9.85 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.23 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

