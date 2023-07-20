Soybeans Fade Wednesday’s Gains Overnight

Soybean futures are rounding out the overnight session with fractional losses this morning. They ended the Wednesday session well off the overnight highs, by 15-20 cents across the front months. Contracts were still 5 ¼ to 13 ½ cents higher on the session. August was the lone exception, down ½ cent. Soymeal was the weak spot for the complex, with contracts $1.10-3.40 lower and the two front months 20 cent to $1.10 higher. Soybean Oil held things up, with contracts 131-200 points in the green.

Bean oil got help from the increased Black sea tensions, as Ukraine is a large supplier of the world’s sunflower and sunflower oil.

Weekly Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with the trade expecting to see 0-300,000 MT of old crop soybean sales. New crop booking during the week of 7/13 are expected to be 150,000-700,000 MT with help from a large daily sale announcement from last week. Soy Meal sales are estimated for be in a range of 125,000-500,000 MT for both marketing years, with bean oil 0-20,000 MT.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.91 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently down 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $14.77 7/8, down 10 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.32, up 13 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $14.08 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

