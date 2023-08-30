Soybeans Fade Back to Red at Midday

The overnight and morning gains have faded into 3 ¼ to 12 ¼ cent losses at midday. The Nov contract has seen a 20 ½ cent range so far, from + 8 ½ to -12 cents. The midday Soymeal quotes are down $3.80 to $4.10 so far, with Soybean Oil futures down by 16 to 34 points.

The USDA announced a private soybean export sale for 266k MT to unknown destinations.

Anec estimates the Brazilian soybean export at 7.37 MMT for August, up from 5.05 MMT in Aug ’22. Meal shipments were 1.9 MMT, compared to 1.7 MMT LY.

Brazil has issued a waiver for early soybean planting in Mato Grosso, now allowed to begin September 1st. The country has legislation banning soybean crops during certain months to hinder crop disease, though it normally allows for beans beginning in mid-September.

Argentina’s latest preferential exchange rate for soy exports will be adjusted in September to maintain the preferential rate and encourage sales during the ongoing wicked domestic inflation.

StatsCan reported 23/24 soybean production is expected at 6.735 MMT. Canola output came in at 17.561 MMT reported. Canadian Canola Prices are weaker so far on Wednesday.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.71, down 11 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.64 7/8, down 9 5/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.84 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.97 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

