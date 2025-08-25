Soybeans Face Monday Pressure

Soybeans posted losses of 9 to 11 cents across most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 11 cents at $9.77. Soymeal futures were mixed, with contracts down $2 to 70 cents higher. Soy Oil futures were down 18 to 53 points.

Crop Progress data from NASS on Monday afternoon showed a total of 89% of the US soybean crop setting pods and 4% dropping leaves, on par with the 5-year average. Condition ratings were up 1% to 69% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 1 point higher to 374.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 382,806 MT (14.07 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 8/21. That is 8.8% below the same week last year and down 23.9% from the week prior. Indonesia was the largest buyer of 84,491 MT, with 83,054 MT shipped to Mexico and 71,495 MT to Italy. Marketing year shipments are now at 49.28 MMT (1.810 bbu), which is 11.5% above the same period last year.

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.25 1/2, down 11 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.77, down 11 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.47 3/4, down 10 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.67 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.69 1/2, down 11 cents,

