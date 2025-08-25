Stocks

Soybeans Face Monday Pressure

August 25, 2025 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted losses of 9 to 11 cents across most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 11 cents at $9.77. Soymeal futures were mixed, with contracts down $2 to 70 cents higher. Soy Oil futures were down 18 to 53 points.

Crop Progress data from NASS on Monday afternoon showed a total of 89% of the US soybean crop setting pods and 4% dropping leaves, on par with the 5-year average. Condition ratings were up 1% to 69% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 1 point higher to 374.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 382,806 MT (14.07 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 8/21. That is 8.8% below the same week last year and down 23.9% from the week prior. Indonesia was the largest buyer of 84,491 MT, with 83,054 MT shipped to Mexico and 71,495 MT to Italy. Marketing year shipments are now at 49.28 MMT (1.810 bbu), which is 11.5% above the same period last year.

Sep 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.25 1/2, down 11 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.77, down 11 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.47 3/4, down 10 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.67 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.69 1/2, down 11 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.