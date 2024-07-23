Soybeans Extending Rally on Tuesday

Soybeans are ignoring any argument of a Turnaround Tuesday, as contracts are up 2 to 11 cents in the front months at midday. Some short covering was noted on Monday, as preliminary OI dropped 3,843 contracts despite the big price advance. Soymeal futures are down $2.70 in the August contract. Soy Oil futures are 21 points lower in the front month

Dryness in the 7-day forecast and above normal temps in the 8-14 day outlook gave the market some support as we round out July and head toward August.

The weekly Crop Progress update from NASS indicated 65% of the US bean crop was blooming as of July 21, with 29% setting pods, both 5% points ahead of average maturity for the date. Soybean condition ratings were unchanged at 68% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index remaining at 370.

Aug 24 Soybeans are at $11.20 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.96 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.78 3/4, up 10 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.93, up 10 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $10.30 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

