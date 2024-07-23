News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Extending Rally on Tuesday

July 23, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybeans are ignoring any argument of a Turnaround Tuesday, as contracts are up 2 to 11 cents in the front months at midday. Some short covering was noted on Monday, as preliminary OI dropped 3,843 contracts despite the big price advance. Soymeal futures are down $2.70 in the August contract. Soy Oil futures are 21 points lower in the front month

Dryness in the 7-day forecast and above normal temps in the 8-14 day outlook gave the market some support as we round out July and head toward August.

The weekly Crop Progress update from NASS indicated 65% of the US bean crop was blooming as of July 21, with 29% setting pods, both 5% points ahead of average maturity for the date.  Soybean condition ratings were unchanged at 68% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index remaining at 370.

Aug 24 Soybeans  are at $11.20 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.96 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  are at $10.78 3/4, up 10 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans  are at $10.93, up 10 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.30 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.