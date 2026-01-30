Soybeans Extending Pullback to Friday Morning

Soybeans are down 6 to 7 cents so far on Friday morning. Futures reverted from the early gains on Thursday with contracts closing 1 to 3 cents lower. Open interest was up 7,608 contracts on Thursday, with some exiting March (-5,634) and others seeing rising OI. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 3/4 cents lower at $10.05. Soymeal futures were $0.60 to $1.80 lower, with Soy Oil futures 21 to 28 points lower.

USDA released Export Sales data for the week ending on 1/22 on Thursday, with a total of 818,972 MT of soybean sold that week. That was just a third of the previous week’s sales, but still more than double the same week last year. China was the top buyer of 233,500 MT

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 464,297 MT, on the higher side of estimates between 225,000 and 500,000 MT. Soybean oil sales were at 22,052 MT, in the higher end of trade ideas of a range of 0 to 26,000 MT.

Census trade data showed November soybean exports at just 4.29 MMT (157.73 mbu), which was the lowest total for the month since 2007. Meal shipments were back down from last year’s record at 1.34 MMT for November, with bean oil at 45,810 MT.

USDA will release crush data on Monday, with traders looking for 230.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during December.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.72 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 6 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.05, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.85 3/4, down 2 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $10.99 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 6 cents

