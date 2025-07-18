Stocks

Soybeans Extending Pop on Thursday, Pulled Along by BO

July 18, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are up 7 to 8 cents across most nearby contracts at midday on Thursday. Futures are extending gains from the Wednesday rally, when contracts were up 18 to 19 cents at the close. Preliminary open interest showed new buying interest, up 8,888 contracts. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price is up 5 ¼ cents today at $9.785. Soymeal futures are drifting $1.30/ton lower today, while Soy Oil is sharply higher.  BO futures are up 1.45 to 1.55 cents per pound on firm energy prices and decent export sales.  

Analysts expected to see between 200,000 and 600,000 MT of 2024/25 soybean business in the week ending on July 10. New crop export sales were seen at 400,000-900,000 MT. Meal export sales were expected to total between 200,000 MT and 700,000 for the two marketings years, with Bean oil business 0 to 23,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

This morning, USDA indicated that old crop bean sales totaled 271,900 MT for the week ending July 10, with net sales of 529,600 MT for 2025/26 marketing year delivery.  Both were thus within trade expectations. Combined old and new crop soy meal bookings totaled 530,500 MT.  Soy oil export sales were a market neutral 7,900 MT, but well above the 4 week moving average.  Venezuela and Mexico were the primary destinations.  

Aug 25 Soybeans  are at $10.21, up 7 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.83, up 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans  are at $10.12 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.44 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.79, up 6 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.