Soybeans Extending Gains into Tuesday

August 27, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Soybeans are posting of 4 to 6 cent gains as we trade trough Tuesday’s midday, adding onto Monday’s strength. Soymeal futures are up $4.20 per ton. Soy Oil contracts are back down 34 points in the September contract.

Crop Progress data showed 89% of the US soybean crop setting pods, 1% above normal, with 6% dropping leaves, 2% faster than normal. Soybean condition ratings were down 1% to 67% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was down 3 points to 369. 

Soybean imports by the EU have totaled 1.77 MMT from July 1 through August 23. That is down from the 2.3 MMT from a year ago in that same period. 

Sep 24 Soybeans  are at $9.65 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.38 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  are at $9.85 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $10.17, up 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.28 3/8, up 4 1/4 cents,

