Soybeans Extending Gains through Midweek

Soybean prices are up by 2 ¾ to 4 ¾ cents at midday. The products however are both working red with $1.70 losses for Soymeal futures and 14 to 20 point losses for Soybean Oil futures. CME had another 438 deliveries put out against Nov beans with StoneX clients stopping most of them.

Estimates for the monthly Fats and Oils report show analysts are looking for between 173 and 176 mbu for September. Soy oil stocks are expected to be 1.6b lbs in the monthly report.

Brazil’s AgRural had soybean planting advance 10% points through the week to 40% of the expected area. That is 6% points behind last year. The major bean ground in Center-South Brazil was reported at 53% planted from 56% last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.92, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.48, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.15, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.28 3/4, up 4 cents,

