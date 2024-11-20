Soybeans Extend Tuesday Weakness into Wednesday AM Trade

Soybeans are down 7 to 9 cents across most front months on Wednesday, with the products pressuring things again overnight. The soybean market gave back most of Monday’s gains on Tuesday, as contracts turned around for losses of 4 ¾ to 11 ¼ cents across the board. Preliminary open interest showed a rotation of ownership, up 2,133 contracts. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 11 cents at $9.46 1/4. The products were back to lower trade on the day to add pressure. Soymeal futures were down $1.40 to $1.90/ton and Soy Oil futures back down 41 to 69 points. President-elect Trump has chosen Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary.

Brazilian exports during November are expected to total 2.8 MMT according to the latest ANEC estimate, slightly below their previous estimate. That would be down from the 4.7 MMT reported in October and nearly half of what was reported in November 2023. Abiove expects the 2024/25 crop production to total 167.7 MMT.

Brazil and China are expected to announce an agreement on ag products this Wednesday.

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $9.98 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.46 1/4, down 11 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans closed at $10.08 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents, currently down 8 ¼ cents

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.33 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents, currently down 9 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.