Soybeans Extend Rally Overnight

Soybeans are currently 10 to 15 ¼ cents higher this morning. They extended the strength into Thursday, as contracts closed anywhere from 2 to 15 ¾ cents higher, led by the deferred contracts. Soymeal futures were down 90 cents to $4.90/ton, with front month Soybean Oil futures up 83-109 points. The meal action was long liquidation, while OI changed little for soy oil and suggested rotation of ownership.

Weekly Export Sales for old crop beans were 93,616 MT, which is normal for this point in the marketing year. Current 22/23 export commitments are 99% of the USDA full year forecast, 5% behind the 5-year average pace. Shipments are on pace, at 95% complete. New crop sales improved and exceeded expectations, coming in at 1.408 MMT, the second largest this year. China was the larger buyer of 940,000 MT, with ‘unknown’ in for another 258,000 MT. China needs to buy more than 1.9 MMT per week to meet USDA’s predicted full year import total, and the percentage of that from the US typically rises dramatically in the August-January window.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 126,413 for 22/23 shipment, with 23/24 totaling 220,535 MT, both below the previous week. Soybean oil exports continue to be an afterthought, due to strong domestic use, with just 737 MT in sales reported for the week. Commitments for the 22/23 MY (which ends in at the end of September) are down 81.6% from a year ago.

The International Grains Council released their monthly balance sheet update, trimming new crop soybean production by 2 MMT to 398 MMT, with the carryout up 1 at 64 MMT on a larger 22/23 carryover.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.36 3/4, up 2 cents, currently up 15 ¼ cents

Nearby Cash was $13.26 1/2, up 4 7/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.30, up 6 1/2 cents, currently up 14 ¾ cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.40 3/4, up 7 cents, currently up 15 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.