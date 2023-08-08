Soybeans Extend Drop into Tuesday

Soybeans are adding to the downside through early Tuesday futures action. AM board prices are another 14 to 19 cents weaker, with $3 losses in meal and 120 point weakness in BO so far. Soybean futures fell hard with long liquidation (-10.8k contracts) on Monday noting rains across many of the largest growing areas, and a wetter 8-14 day outlook. Beans were down 25 to 38 3/4 cents at the close, as November printed a wide 43 3/4 cent intraday range. Soymeal futures ended Monday with $3.40 to $5.80 losses. Soybean Oil futures were 131 to 152 points weaker at the close.

There were zero deliveries against August soy meal and soy oil, with 9 contracts put out against August beans. The latter were stopped by Bunge for the house account.

Analyst estimates for USDA soybean yield range 50.5 bpa to 52, with 51.4 bpa representing the average. USDA was at 52 bpa for their July WASDE. The average guess for total soybean production is down 38 mbu from July to 4.252 billion.

The weekly Crop Progress update showed 90% of soybeans were blooming, up from 83% last week and 3% points ahead of average. NASS reported 66% of the crop was setting pods through 8/6, compared to 63% on average. Conditions improved 2% points in good/ex to 54% as the Brugler500 Index increased by 5 points to 345. At the state level, LA fell by over 20 points to 346 while IL increased by 25 to 350. Tennessee and Ohio were rated the highest, with 380 and 371 respectively.

The weekly Export Inspections report had 281,857 MT of soybean exports for the week that ended 8/3. That was down 52k MT from last week and was 68% below the same week last year. Total soybean exports were marked at 50.799 MMT, or 1.867 bbu. That’s 6.9% lighter year/year.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.14 1/2, down 29 1/2 cents, currently down 14 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.07 5/8, down 31 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.48 1/4, down 38 3/4 cents, currently down 19 1/4 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.02, down 31 1/4 cents, currently down 18 cents

