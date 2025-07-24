Soybeans Easing at Midday

Soybeans are trading with Thursday losses of 2 to 5 ¼ cents so far at midday, led by the nearbys. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price is down 2 cents at $9.70. Soymeal futures are back down $1.70 to $1.90/ton. Soy Oil is trading with 10 to 12 point gains.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report tallied old crop soybean bookings at 160,872 MT, vs estimates expecting to show between 100,000 and 350,000 MT in the week ending on 7/17. That was back down 60.8% from last week but up 81.5% from the same week last year. The new crop total was 238,816 MT, below estimates of 250,000 to 500,000 MT. That was a 4-week low.

Soybean meal was tallied at 182,610 MT for the current MY, with sales for next marketing year at 91,907 MT and the total of 274,517 MT on the low side of the expected 250,000 and 550,000 MT. Bean oil sales were 599 MT in net reductions for 2024/25, with 1,953 MT for 2025/26, on the low side of the 0 to 20,000 MT seen for bean oil.

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.00 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.66 1/1, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.02, down 3 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.20 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.70, down 2 cents,

