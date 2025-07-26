Soybeans Easing Lower into the Weekend with Weaker Products

Soybeans are falling on Friday, with losses of 4 to 6 ½ cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price is down 5 3/4 cents at $9.68 1/2. Soymeal futures are back down 90 cents to $1.10/ton. Soy Oil was 28 to 31 points higher.

USDA reported a private export sale of 142,500 MT of soybeans sold to Mexico this morning for new crop shipment.

Don’t Miss a Day:

As we round out July, a band of rain is expected to make its way from Nebraska to Ohio in the next week, with 1 to 2 inches. Lighter totals are along the lines north and south.

Export Sales from Thursday tallied the marketing year commitments for shipped and unshipped sales at 50.809 MMT, which is just over the USDA export projection. Shipments according to FAS data are 46.831 MMT, which is 92% of the expected number and behind the 93% average pace.

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $9.97 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.63 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.00 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.19 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.68 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.