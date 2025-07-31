Soybeans Easing Lower into Thursday Trade

Soybeans are showing early Thursday losses of fractional to 2 cents. Futures collapsed into the lows on Wednesday, as contracts were down 13 to 14 cents across the nearbys. Preliminary open interest showed new selling, up 3,495 contracts on Wednesday. There were 349 deliveries issued against August beans by the Bunge house account for first notice day. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 16 ½ cents at $9.30 ¾. Soymeal futures are continuing their weakness, with contracts down $1.40 to $2.00/ton, with Soy Oil posting gains of 66 to 84 points. The CME delivery report showed 1,026 issued for August soybean meal and 84 for August soybean oil on FND.

Export Sales data from USDA will be released on Thursday morning, with analysts looking for 100,000 to 300,000 MT in old crop soybeans bookings for the week ending on July 24. New crop sales are estimated to total 100,000 to 600,000 MT. Bean meal bookings are expected to total 200,000 to 550,000 MT between the current and next marketing year, with bean oil seen in a range of 0-23,000 MT.

Brazil’s soybean crop for 2025/26 is estimated at 182.9 MMT according to Datagro, which is up from their 173.5 MMT estimate for 2024/25. Safras & Mercado estimates the 25/26 crop at 179.87 MMT.

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $9.67 3/4, down 14 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was at $9.30 3/4, down 16 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $9.75 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $9.95 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

New Crop Cashwas at $9.32 1/2, down 15 3/4 cents,

