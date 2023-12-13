Soybeans Dropping through Midday

Soy futures are trading lower for the midweek session, led by soymeal. Soymeal futures are down by 1.7% with $7 losses so far. Soybean Oil futures are also more than a percent in the red, with 50 to 62 point losses. The soybean market is down 9 ½ to 19 cents, with losses of as much as 1.4% for midday.

There have still been zero delivery notices against December meal or bean oil. The oldest longs have been exiting in orderly fashion thus far, with the first up date now 11/28/23 for meal and 11/20/23 for bean oil.

USDA confirmed another private export sale this morning, though this 125k MT to unknown is scheduled for 24/25 delivery.

Brazil’s Abiove reported the 2023 soybean crush was ~53.6 MMT, and project the 2024 crush at 54.5 MMT – citing favorable biofuel laws. Abiove projects the bean export will fall 300k MT yr/yr to 100.2 MMT.

Brazil’s Anec projects the Dec soybean export at 3.45 MMT, a 70k MT decrease from their prior estimate.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.05, down 18 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.51 5/8, down 18 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.24 1/4, down 18 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.38 1/2, down 17 1/2 cents,

