Soybeans Dropping Double Digits at Midday

Front month soybean futures are down by over 1% with 14 ¼ to 15 ¾ cent losses. Nov has faded nearly all but a penny of the 16 ¾ cent expiration gap from September. Soymeal futures are down $4 to $4.40 at midday. Soybean Oil is the complex’s outlier with gains of 11 to 23 points so far.

USDA’s weekly Transport data showed spot delivery for NOLA soybeans were being bid at $14.67/bu. Barchart has Port Santos Soybean FOB ~$14.87/bu, or ~20c higher.

Ukrainian Ag Ministry has sunflower harvest at 1.04 MMT as of 9/15. That is up 12% from the same point last year.

StatsCan forecasts 2023 canola production at 17.368 MMT, compared to 18.695 MMT last year. Canadian soybean production was marked at 6.722 MMT, up 2.7% yr/yr.

NOPA members reported processing 161.45 mbu of soybeans in August. That is a 2.5% drop from Aug ’22 and was at the low end of the pre-report range of estimates – the average was to see 167.8 mbu. Soy oil stocks came in at 1.25 billion lbs – the tightest since October 2017.

