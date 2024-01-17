Soybeans Dropping Double Digits

Midday soybean futures are down by 0.9% to 1.5% with March near the low for the day. Prices are holding above the $12 mark, and above Friday’s low. Soymeal futures are down by over 2% at midday with an $11 loss in March. Front month Soy oil futures are trading firm with 5 to 9 point gains so far.

Weekly Export Inspections for soybeans were reported at 1.264 MMT, up from last week but well below the 2.192 MMT a year ago for the same week. YTD shipments total 940 million bushels, lagging year ago by 21.1%.

The European Commission reported soybean imports reached 6.3 MMT through 1/14. That is 100k MT ahead of last year’s pace. Rapeseed imports were up to 3.03 MMT, trailing 4.24 MMT last year.

NOPA members reported 195.3 mbu of soybeans were processed in December. That was a new all time high from NOPA members, and was up 10% from last year. Having two more crush plants in operation helps. Estimates were to see 193.1 mbu. Soybean oil stocks grew to 1.36b lbs.

AgRural reported Brazil’s soybean harvest at 2.3% complete as of 1/11. That compared to 0.6% at the same time last year. That group dropped their expected Brazilian crop to 150 MMT. CONAB is at 155.3 MMT. Safras and Mercado reported soy harvest at 2.1% finished, with Patria Agronegocios reporting 2.4% complete.

Private analyst firm Capeco anticipates Paraguay’s first crop bean harvest at 9.5 MMT – citing El Nino rain patterns.

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $12.09, down 18 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.52, down 18 1/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $12.21 1/2, down 17 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans are at $12.31 1/4, down 15 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.