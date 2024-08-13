Soybeans Drop Deeper into $9 Territory, Dragged Down by Products and Big Stocks Forecasts

Soybeans settled 23 to 24 cents per bushel lower at the CME on Tuesday. Product values were also under pressure after the Argentine government required striking workers to go back to their jobs for a cooling off period. Soymeal futures down $5.20 to $11.70 per ton. The in-delivery August contract was the weakest. Soy Oil futures were down a sharp 93 to 138 points.

USDA reported an export sale announcement of 132,000 MT of soybeans this morning to China for new crop shipment.

The USDA US soybean yield estimate was increased 1.2 bpa on Monday to 53.2 bpa, a record. Record state yields are being forecasted for IL, IN, OH, MO, and AR. The 800 lb. gorilla in the room is USDA’s forecast for ending stocks in August 2025 to be 560 million bushels and the largest since 2018/19.

Brazil’s CONAB revised their country’s soybean crop slightly higher to 147.38 MMT. That is still well below USDA’s WAOB, sticking to their guns at 153 MMT on Monday.

Aug 24 Soybeans closed at $9.89, down 23 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.31 3/4, down 25 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $9.62 1/2, down 23 1/2 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $9.80 1/4, down 23 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.06 3/4, down 23 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.