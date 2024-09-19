Soybeans Down on Thursday Morning

Soybean futures are trading with Thursday morning weakness of 2 to 3 cents. They fell to just slight midday gains on Wednesday, but bulls found some late session strength to close with 5 to 8 cent gains. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 8 ¼ cents at $9.52. Front month Soymeal futures were steady to down $0.40/ton. Soy Oil futures were up 43 to 48 points on the day. Some forecasts are putting moisture back into drier parts of Brazil as we round out September and into October.

USDA will update the Export Sales data on Thursday morning, with a Reuters survey of analysts looking for between 0.5 and 1.6 MMT of 2024/25 sales. Bookings for the 2025/26 crop are expected to be between 0 and 50,000 MT. Soymeal sales are seen in a range of 50,000 to 650,000 MT in total bookings during the week of September 12. Bean oil is expected to be between 0 and 20,000 MT.

Brazil’s ANEC expects to see the country’s September soybean exports to total 5.83 MT, up from the 5.51 MMT estimate last week. For reference, last year’s September exports totaled 6.4 MMT.

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.14, up 8 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.52, up 8 1/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $10.32, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.59 3/4, up 6 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

