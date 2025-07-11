Soybeans Down Early on Friday

Soybeans are trading with losses of 4 to 5 cents early on Friday morning. Futures saw Thursday gains of as little as ¼ cent to 7 cents in some new crop months. Preliminary open interest was up 13,588 on Thursday. There were 22 delivery notices for July bean futures overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 3 1/2 cents at $9.72. Soymeal futures were up $2.10 to $2.50/ton, as Soy Oil was 23 points higher. There were another 199 deliveries for July meal futures overnight, taking the total for the month to 4,394.

Weekly Export Sales data from Thursday morning indicated 503,027 MT of soybean sales in the week of July, the largest total since mid-March and more than triple the same week last year. Unknown destinations was the buyer of 114,400 MT, with 88,600 MT sold to Egypt. New crop business was at 248,400 MT, the second highest total for the marketing year. Soybean meal sales totaled 578,528 MT, as 207,688 MT was for the current MY and 370,840 MT for 2025/26. Bean oil sales total just 3,994 MT.

Ahead of today’s USDA reports, analysts are expecting to see a 10 mbu increase in the old crop bean stocks to 360 mbu. As for new crop, the Bloomberg survey showed traders looking for a 7 mbu reduction to output on the slight drop in acres to 4.333 bbu. Ending stocks for 2025/26 are estimated at 302 mbu, a 7 mbu increase vs. June. Traders are looking for a slight increase to the Brazilian soybean output, up 0.4 MMT to 169.4 MMT.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.12 1/2, up 1/4 cent, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $9.72 1/1, up 3 1/2 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.12 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 5 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.13 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 4 ¼ cents

New Crop Cash was $9.64 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

