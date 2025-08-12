Soybeans Correcting Lower Ahead of USDA Reports

The soybean market is trading with Tuesday morning losses of 11 to 12 cents, as they correct lower ahead of this morning’s USDA release. Soybeans rallied on Monday, following a Social post from the President on Sunday night. Futures closed with 20 to 24 front month gains. Preliminray open interest was down 4,506 contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 23 cents at $9.51 1/4. Soymeal futures posted gains on Monday, up $4.20 to $5.30. Soy Oil futures were 26 to 53 points higher. There were another 128 August soybean meal deliveries, with 87 issued for soybean oil. August expires on Thursday.

Crop Progress data from NASS on Monday afternoon showed 91% of the US bean crop blooming by Sunday, with 71% setting pods, both 1% behind normal. Soybean conditions were down another 1 percentage point to 68% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index dropping back 1 point to 374.

Following his Truth Social post citing he hopes China quadruples US soybean orders on Sunday night, President Trump extended the pause on the tariff increase on Chinese goods for 90 days on Monday.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 518,066 MT (19.04 mbu) during the week ending on August 7. That was down 17.5% from last week but 47.6% above the same week last. Of that total, 154,646 MT was headed to Mexico, with 68,869 MT on its way to Germany and 58,086 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports have totaled 48.37 MMT (1.777bbu), which is 11.2% above the same period last year.

Ahead of this morning’s Crop Production report, traders are looking for US soybean yield to be 53 bpa, with a range of 52 to 54. Production is seen at 4.374 billion bushels, which is up 39 mbu from the July WASDE. Analysts estimate old crop carryout down 5 mbu to 345 mbu. New crop stocks are seen 41 mbu higher at 351 mbu,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $9.89 1/2, up 22 3/4 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $9.51 1/4, up 23 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $9.91 3/4, up 24 cents, currently down 11 1/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.11 1/4, up 23 3/4 cents, currently down 11 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.42 1/1, up 22 3/4 cents,

