Soybeans Continuing Slight Strength Early on Tuesday

The soybean complex is up 1 to 2 cents across the front months, as the products are slipping back this morning. Futures held on to the gains late in the day, as contracts were steady to 5 cents higher at the close. Preliminary open interest was up 1,588 contracts on Monday, as the roll out of July continues, down 22,802 contracts. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was 1/4 cents lower to $10.20 1/4. Soymeal futures fell $7.90 to $8.10/ton, as the EPA announcement is not friendly for the other by-product. Soy Oil is again led the charge in continued fallout from the expanded RVOs, and closed up the expanded limits of 450. Limits for the soybean complex will be expanded again on Tuesday.

The weekly USDA crop progress report showed US soybean planting progressing just 3% in the week ending on Sunday, to 93% complete, lagging the five year average of 94%. Emergence was at 84%, one point faster than the five year average. Traders had been expecting crop conditions to improve, though USDA data showed a 2% drop to 66% gd/ex. The Brugler500 index dropped 5 points to 367.

Export Inspections data showed soybean shipments at 215,803 MT (7.93 mbu) during the week of June 12. That was down 61.4% from the previous week and 36.7% below the same week last year. Of that total, 58,284 MT was headed to Germany, with 46,091 MT to South Korea, and 41,147 MT shipped to Mexico. Marketing year shipments are now 45.416 MMT (1.669 bbu), an increase of 11.1% from the same week last year.

NOPA data from Monday morning showed a total of 192.83 million bushels of soybeans crushed among members during May, coming shy of estimates. That was a record for the month and 5.01% larger than last year, as well as 1.37% above the April total. Soybean oil stock were down 10.02% from last month at 1.37 billion gallons, which was 20.34% below last year.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.69 3/4, unch, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.20 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.71 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.60 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.05 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

