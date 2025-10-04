Stocks

Soybeans Continuing Push Higher at Midday

October 04, 2025 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with mostly higher trade on Friday, up 3 to 4 ½ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 cents higher at $9.50 1/2. Soymeal futures are $1 to $1.40 higher. Soy Oil futures are 12 to 22 points higher.

The discovery for the harvest price for crop insurance is currently underway, via the average November soybean close during October. The average close in the two day so far is at $10.18, with the spring price at $10.54. 

A few spots in southeast NE, IA, and the Dakotas will see 1 to 2 inches of rain in the next week putting a pause to harvest in parts of the country. Lighter totals of less than ½ inch are seen across the rest of the growing regions. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.27 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.50 1/2, up 4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.45 3/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.60 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

