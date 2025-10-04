Soybeans Continuing Push Higher at Midday

Soybeans are trading with mostly higher trade on Friday, up 3 to 4 ½ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 cents higher at $9.50 1/2. Soymeal futures are $1 to $1.40 higher. Soy Oil futures are 12 to 22 points higher.

The discovery for the harvest price for crop insurance is currently underway, via the average November soybean close during October. The average close in the two day so far is at $10.18, with the spring price at $10.54.

A few spots in southeast NE, IA, and the Dakotas will see 1 to 2 inches of rain in the next week putting a pause to harvest in parts of the country. Lighter totals of less than ½ inch are seen across the rest of the growing regions.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.27 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.50 1/2, up 4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.45 3/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.60 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

