Stocks

Soybeans Continue Gains Early on Thursday

November 13, 2025 — 11:46 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are showing 3 to 7 ½ cent gains on Thursday morning. Contracts were weak early on Wednesday but shrugged off the losses to close with 6 to 7 ¼ cent front month gains. New buying interest was noted, with open interest up 10,684 contracts. There were no new reported for November futures overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 ¾ cents higher at $10.60. Soymeal futures were up $5.10 to $5.30 in the nearbys on the day, with Soy Oil futures 51 to 53 points lower.

Ending stocks via the monthly WASDE report are expected to total 304 mbu in this Friday’s delayed release, vs. the 300 mbu from September.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The market is gauging the export demand, with the lack of Export Sales reports and China yet to confirm the 12 MMT in commitments that was announced in late October. 

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 soybean crop at 177.6 MMT in Brazil, down 0.07 MMT from theor previous number. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.20 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.60 1/1, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.33 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.44, up 6 cents, currently up 7 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.