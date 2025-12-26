Soybeans Coming out of Christmas with Weaker Trade

Soybean futures are coming out of the Christmas holiday, with contracts down 4 to 6 cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 5 3/4 cents higher at $9.86. Soymeal futures are steady, with most contracts 50 cents within unchanged, as Soy Oil futures are down 37 points.

Reports from the government are pushed back due to the holiday declared for today. The next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 will be out next Wednesday.

USDA has export sale commitments for soybeans at 25.778 MMT, which is down 33% from the same period last year as of 12/11. That is 58% of USDA’s export projection and lagging the 79% average pace.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.57 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.86, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.71, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $10.82 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

