Stocks

Soybeans Come Back to Close with Slight Gains

July 02, 2025 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans came back to close with fractional gains across most front months on Tuesday, despite early weakness. There were 503 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 7 cents at $9.88 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $1.60 to $2.10 on the day, as Soy Oil was up 85 to 125 points. Another 642 contracts were issued for delivery overnight for July bean meal, with just 7 for July bean oil.

The NASS Crop Progress report tallied 94% of the US soybean crop emerged, with 17% blooming and 3% setting pods, both 1 point ahead of the 5-year average pace. Crop ratings were steady at 66% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index improving 1 point on a shift from good to excellent at 368. Across the 18 major states, AR was up 11, LA 15 points higher, SD up 10 points, SD 9 points improved, and OH up 2. Ratings in IL were down 14 points, with IN dropping 5 and MN 3 points worse.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

This afternoon’s Fats & Oils report showed a total of 203.7 mbu of soybean crushed during May, which was a 0.65% increase from April and 6.3% above the same month last year. Stocks totaled 1.876 billion lbs, down 5.06% from the month prior and 14.3% below the same month in 2024. 

Brazilian exports were estimated at 13.93 MMT in June according to ANEC, which was a 0.1 MMT increase from their previous number. StoneX estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 168.75 MMT, a 0.5 MMT increase from their prior number.

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.24 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $9.88 3/4, up 7 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.29 3/4, unch,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.27 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $9.79 1/1, up 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.