News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Collapse on Monday

July 08, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybean bears came out of the weekend with a vengeance, as contracts fell 16 to 30 ¼ cents across the board. There was no assistance from the products this time, as Soymeal was down $4.50 to $11.10/ton across the board. Soy Oil was 5 to 62 points lower on the session.

The US soybean crop was reported at 34% blooming as of July 7, 6% above normal, a 9% were setting pods. NASS showed condition ratings at 68% gd/ex, up 1%, as the Brugler500 index was up 2 points to 371. Drier parts of the Corn Belt in the east are expected to receive beneficial rains this week as Beryl tracks through most of IL and IN. The west is expected to shift drier.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report from USDA tallied 273,321 MT (10 mbu) of soybeans exported during the July 4th holiday week. That was a 3-year low for the week and down 14.5% from the week prior. Germany was the lead destination of 109,903 MT, as Mexico was next up at 31,234 MT and 30,944 MT headed to Japan. Year to date exports for the marketing year are now at 41.83 MMT (1.537 bbu), which is a 15.9% drop from the same 10+ month total last MY.

This afternoon’s delayed Commitment of Traders report indicated managed money specs at a net short of 140,926 contracts on July 2, an 11,263 contract increase from the week prior. 

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.74 1/4, down 14 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.12 3/4, down 17 1/4 cents,

Aug 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.49, down 17 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $10.99 1/2, down 30 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.43 1/4, down 30 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.