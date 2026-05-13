Soybeans Closes with Tuesday Gains USDA Tightens Stocks

Soybeans were in rally mode on Tuesday, with contracts up 10 1/4 to 13 3/4 cents at the close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 14 1/2 cents at $11.61 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.20 to $5.10, with Soy Oil futures 85 to 162 points higher.

USDA’s WASDE report showed old crop US carryout down 10 mbu to 340 mbu. That came from a 10 mbu cut to exports and 20 mbu increase to crush. New crop data was also published, with US ending stock at 310 mbu, well below the 366 mbu estimate. The initial World Ag Outlook Board production number for the US was seen at 4.435 bbu, with yield seen at 53 bpa.

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South American production was left unchanged this month. Old crop ending stocks for the world was up just 0.34 MMT to 125.13 MMT. The initial projection for 2026/27 from WAOB was at 124.78 MMT.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 49% planted by May 10, still well above the 36% average pace for this time of year. Michigan was the only state to be below their respective average planting pace. Emergence was at 20% vs. 12% on average.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $12.26 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.61 3/4, up 14 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $12.21 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $12.01 3/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $11.44, up 10 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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