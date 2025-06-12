Soybeans Close with Weakness on Thursday

Soybean futures faced pressure post USDA release, as contracts were down 2 to 8 ¼ cents at the close. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was 7 1/2 cents lower to $9.95 3/4. Soymeal futures were up 10 to 50 cents/ton, as Soy Oil posted losses of 28 to 41 points. Bean oil saw some pressure ahead of an expected EPA announcement on RVOs reportedly set for Friday.

Export Sales data from this morning showed just 61,394 MT of old crop soybean business in the week of 6/5. That was a MY low. Indonesia was the buyer of 69,400 MT, with Egypt in for 58,500 MT, as unknown saw net reductions (switched to destinations) of 260,700 MT. Sales for 2025/26 were tallied at a 4-week high 58,086 MT. Combined old and new crop sales were the lowest since February 2024.

Soybean meal 2024/25 export business was tallied at 214,533 MT, a 5-week low. Sales for 2025/26 were 46,508 MT. Soybean oil sales were tallied at 5,585 MT for 2024/25, with net reductions of 1,488 MT for 2025/26. Total sales of 4,097 MT were the lowest since February.

WASDE data from this morning showed no changes to the US balance sheets for both old and new crop supply and demand data. Old crop stocks were left at 350 mbu, with new crop at 298 mbu. For the world numbers, old crop was raised by 1.02 MMT to 124.2 MMT, with the 2025/26 outlook up 0.97 MMT to 125.3 MMT.

USDA’s monthly report showed no changes to the Argentina (49 MMT) and Brazilian (169 MMT) production estimates. Brazil’s soybean crop was raised by 1.26 MMT this morning per CONAB estimates to 169.6 MMT. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina crop at 50.3 MMT.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.42 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.95 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.41, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.27 1/4, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.71 1/1, up 1/2 cent,

