Soybeans Close Near the Highs on Monday

The soybean futures market ended the trading session near their highs with double digit gains of as much as 1.4%. Soymeal futures ended the day up by 0.8% to 1.2% with $3 to $5/ton gains. Soybean Oil futures were 92 points higher on the day.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF shows some rainfall for WI, MI, and the ECB, but mostly drier conditions for the rest of the growing regions. OH accumulations top out at ~1”, as E. IN may also get 1/2”.

NASS reported 94% of the soy crop was blooming as of 8/13, 2% points ahead of the average development. The Crop Progress report had 78% setting pods, from 66% last week and 75% on average. Soybean conditions scored a 355 on the Brugler500 Index, a remarkable 10-point improvement to match the long term average. Only 3 of the 18 states worsened from last week, AR, LA, and NC. Illinois improved 20 points, MO by 17, MI and SD each by 14. Missouri is still the lowest of the 18 states at a 309 on the Index.

USDA announced a private export sale of 416k MT of new crop soybeans to unknown destinations. The weekly Inspections data had 297,797 MT of soybeans exported during the week that ended 8/10. That is near even with last week and 61% below the same week last year. Germany was the top destination. The accumulated shipments are 51.1 MMT, or 1.878 bbu, compared to 2.033 bbu last year and 1.98 bbu forecasted for the year.

China’s Customs data had 9.73 MMT of soybean imports for July, setting the YTD total at 62.3 MMT. That is 15% more than last year’s pace.

NOPA members are estimated to have processed between 165.1 and 178 mbu in July. The average trade guess ahead of the Tuesday data release is 171.34 million. Last year’s July crush was 170.2 mbu for NOPA members.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.53, up 15 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.25 3/8, up 16 7/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.26, up 18 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.34 3/4, up 17 1/2 cents,

