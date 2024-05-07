News & Insights

Soybeans Close Mixed as New Crop Takes Off Higher

May 07, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Beans posted front month weakness, with losses of ½ to 2 ½ cents. New crop contracts were up 5 ¼ to 9 ¾ cents across most months.. Soymeal got some pull back with contracts out through Jan down 50 cents to $4.40. Deferred months were higher. Soy Oil saw gains of 62 to 74 points across most contracts to lead the way higher. 

US soybean production is expected to be tallied at 4.449 bbu in this Friday WASDE showing the initial 24/25 balance sheet. USDA typically stays with the March Intentions number for planted acreage, as most in the trade expect them to adopt the 52 bpa trendline yield that was used February Outlook forum.  

Ending stocks ahead of the reports are pegged at 341 mbu, relatively unchanged from the 340 in the April report. The USDA will also issue new S&Ds for the 24/25 crop, with the average trade guess from analysts at 439 mbu for the carryout. 

Stats Canada showed canola stocks on March 31 at 8.263 MMT, a 17.5% increase from last year, with actual soybean stocks down 0.9% at 2.046 MMT. 

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.32 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.85 1/2, down 2 5/8 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.46 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $12.28, up 8 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.71 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

