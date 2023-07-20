Soybeans Close Mixed

Soybean futures were mostly ½ to 5 ¾ cents lower in the new crop contracts. Nearby August was 3 ½ cents higher, with contracts past March ’24 up 1 ½ to 4 ¾ cents. Soymeal was down $3 to $4.40 at the close. Soybean Oil was 98 to 159 points in the green, helped by strength in crude.

USDA’s Weekly Export Sales report tallied old crop soybeans bookings of 127,047 MT, in the middle of trade estimates and above last week. New crop sales totaled a MY high 760,275 MT, which was above the high end of estimates. Help came from large daily announcement from Mexico, which was the largest buyer of 339,100 MT. Unknown bought another 229,000 MT, with China in for 143,000 MT.

Soybean meal sales totaled 407,761 MT, with 22/23 sales of 272,461 MT, a 7-week high. Soy oil sales continued their sluggish pace, with net cancellations of 756 MT, mainly from Canada.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.95, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $14.75 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.26 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $14.04 3/4, down 4 cents,

