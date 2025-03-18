News & Insights

Soybeans Close Lower on Tuesday

March 18, 2025

Soybeans posted weakness on Tuesday, with contracts down 2 to 3 cents across the nearbys on the day. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 2 1/2 cents at $9.51 3/4. Soymeal futures added pressure on the session, with losses of $1.70 to $4.40/ton. Soy Oil futures are trying to lead the complex higher, up 38 to 46 points.

The current soybean/corn ratio is at 2.24, favoring a shift to corn acres. S&P Global estimates the 2024 soybean planting total at 83.3 million acres, steady with their January estimate and down 3.8 million acres from a year ago. 

Brazil’s soybean exports for March are estimated to total 15.56 MMT according to ANEC, which is up 0.11 MMT from their previous estimate. Meal sales are estimated at 2.6 MMT, up 0.22 MMT from their prior number. 

EU soybean imports have totaled 9.6 MMT in the MY year, which is up from 8.98 MMT in the same period last year. 

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.12 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.51 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.26 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.15 1/2, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.51, down 3 cents,

