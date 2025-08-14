Soybeans Close Lower on Thursday as Products Add Pressure

Soybeans fell lower on Thursday, with contract falling 14 to 16 ½ cents, as August expired down 3 ¼ at $10.08 ½. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 16 3/4 cents at $9.65 1/4. Soymeal futures were back down $1.80 to $3.30/ton on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 76 to 140 points. August futures expired across the complex.

Export Sales data showed a total of net reductions of 377,610 MT old crop sales during the week of August 7. That was a MY low, but is fairly normal in the last month of the market year. The Netherlands was the buyer of 68,900 MT, with net reductions were unknown of 184,900 MT and 158,300 MT for Mexico. New crop business exceeded estimates at 1.133 MMT, without China getting involved. That was a MY high and 15% above the same week last year. Unknown was the buyer of 424,200 MT, with 251,100 MT for Mexico.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Meal bookings totaled 272,970 MT, was in the middle of the estimated range of 150,000 to 500,000 MT, as there were 26,320 MT for the current MY and 246,650 MT for next MY. Bean oil sales were just 732 MT, between 0 and 22,000 MT.

CONAB data was released this morning, with the Brazilian soybean crop coming in 0.16 MMT higher mo/mo to 169.65 MMT. Abiove estimates the crop at 170.3 MMT, a 0.6 MMT increase from last month

NOPA data will be released on Friday, with analysts expecting to see 191.59 mbu of soybeans crushed during July. Soybean Oil stocks are estimated at 1.38 billion lbs.

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.08 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.65 1/4, down 16 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.07 1/2, down 16 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.28 1/2, down 15 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $9.58 3/4, down 16 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.