Soybeans Close Lower on Monday

March 24, 2025 — 09:42 pm EDT

Soybean futures settled the Monday session with contracts slipping 1 to 3 cents. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was down 2 1/4 cent at $9.47. Soymeal futures were down $1.10 to $2.70/ton in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 13 to 24 points higher at the close. 

Weekly Export Inspections data from USDA showed a total of 822,214 MT (30.21 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week ending on 3/20. That was a 25% increase from the week prior and 4.7% above the same week last year. Despite the tariffs, China was still the top destination of 404,561 MT, with 107,955 MT headed to Egypt and 71,685 MT destined for Mexico. Marketing year shipments have totaled 39.932 MMT (1.467 bbu), which is a 9.2% hike vs. the same week in 2024

AgRural estimates the 2024/25 soybean crop at 165.9 MMT, a drop of 2.3 MMT from their previous estimate. The crop is now pegged at 77% harvested, vs. 69% from the same time last year.

May 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.07 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.47, down 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.19 1/2, down 2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.06 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.43 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

