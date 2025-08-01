Soybeans Close with Losses on Thursday

Soybeans posted Thursday losses of 6 to 7 cents at the close of the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 4 cents at $9.34 ¾. Soymeal futures saw gains of $1.10 to $2.00/ton, with Soy Oil posting losses of 92 to 137 points.

Export Sales data from USDA this morning showed 349,164 MT in old crop soybean business, exceeding estimates of 100,000 to 300,000 MT for the week ending on July 24. That was a 3-week high and still exceeds the same week last year. Egypt was the buyer of 102,400 MT, with 81,900 MT sold to Mexico. New crop sales totaled 429,457 MT, which was in the middle of analysts looking for between 100,000 to 600,000 MT. That was back up from the week prior, though China has yet to show up. Mexico was the top buyer of 213,200 MT, with unknown buying 191,500 MT.

Bean meal bookings were tallied at 77,129 MT for the current marketing year and 131,966 MT for the next year, with the total at 209,095 MT barely in the range of the expected to total 200,000 to 550,000 MT between the current and next marketing year. Bean oil sales were on the low end of 0-23,000 MT estimates at 2,525 MT for 2024/25 and 558 MT for 2025/26.

USDA will release monthly crush data on Friday, with analysts expecting to see 196.6 million bushel of soybeans crushed during June. Soybean oil stocks for the end of the month are projected to total 1.863 billion lbs. EIA reported that a total of 1.025 billion lbs of bean oil was used in biofuel production during May, up form 829 million lbs in April.

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $9.61 3/4, down 6 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $9.69 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $9.89 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

