Soybeans Bulls Failing to Hold on Tuesday

Soybeans are showing losses of 3 to 6 cents so far on Tuesday’s midday, with contracts facing some trade pressure. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is down 6 cents at $9.29 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $5.90/ton so far on the day. Soy Oil futures are back up 108 points on the session.

President-elect Trump has threatened an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods on top of any existing tariffs via a Truth Social post form Monday evening. This is in response to assumed drugs coming into the US from China according to the post. This would be seen as a positive for bean oil use by curbing used cooking oil imports, though potential retaliatory tariffs on beans into China is a larger risk.

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $9.80, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.29 1/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 25 Soybeans are at $9.89 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.16 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.