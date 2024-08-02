Soybeans Bouncing Double Digits on Friday

Soybeans are trading with 6 to 14 cent gains on Friday, as contracts are getting a little short covering ahead of the weekend. Soymeal futures are up $4.70/ton so far on the session. Soy Oil futures are down 22 points in the September contract.

USDA reported another export sale of 202,000 MT of soybeans for 2024/25 shipment to China this morning. That follows the 132,000 MT sale from Thursday.

Monthly crush data via the Fats & Oils report showed 183.66 mbu of soybeans crushed in June. That was nearly 1 mbu below estimates and down 4.24% from May but still a 5.23% increase over a year ago. Bean oil stocks were down 2.9% from the end of May, but still above estimates at 2.12 billion lbs..

StoneX pegs the 2024/25 soybean crop out of Brazil 165.05 MMT, compared to their projection of 149.01 MMT for 2023/24. As for their US projection, they see the crop at 4.483 bbu, with an average yield at 52.6 bpa.

Aug 24 Soybeans are at $10.28 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.08 1/1, up 11 1/4 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans are at $10.28 3/4, up 12 1/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans are at $10.45 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.75 1/8, up 12 cents,

