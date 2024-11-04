Soybeans Backs Off Early Strength, Closes Higher

Soybeans settled Monday with contracts up 1 ½ to 4 ¾ cents across the board. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 4 cents at $9.39 3/4. Soymeal futures were up 90 cents to $4.30/ton to close out the session. Soy Oil futures fell back 13 to 74 points across the board on Monday.

A private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations for 2024/25 was reported by the USDA this morning.

The US soybean harvest was tallied at 94% complete as of Sunday, 9 percentage points faster than the 5-year average.

The weekly Export Inspections report from FGIS showed 2.159 MMT (79.32 mbu) of soybeans exported in the week of October 31. That was down 17.9% from the week prior’s revised (235,000 MT higher) total and 1.1% below the same week last year. Of that total, 1.399 MMT was shipped to China, with 134,308 MT to Mexico. Marketing year shipments are at 12.8 MMT (470 mbu), which is now 3.5% above the same period last year.

StoneX estimates the US soybean crop yield at 52.6 bpa in their latest release, down 0.9 bpa from their previous release.

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $9.87 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.39 3/4, up 4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $9.97 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.28 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

