Soybeans Back to Mixed Midday Action

Soybeans are posting mixed trade so far on Thursday, with front months firm to 2 cents higher and new crop November down ½ cent. There were 3 deliveries issued against May soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up ¾ cents to $9.88. Soymeal futures are down 80 cents/ton, with Soy Oil futures back up 86 points. There were no meal deliveries issued on Wednesday, with 20 deliveries against May bean oil.

A private export sale of 225,000 MT of soybeans for 2025/26 was reported by the USDA to Pakistan this morning.

USDA showed a total of 376,653 MT of soybean booked in the week ending on May 1, in the middle of the 200,000 to 500,000 MT estimates. That was back down from last week and 12.2% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 153,800 MT, with unknown destinations in for 129,800 MT. China has just over 66,000 MT left on unshipped sales on the books. New crop sales were are just 9,758 MT, within the range of 0-150,000 MT.

Meal sales were tallied at just 122,213 MT, with 111,896 MT for the current marketing year, well shy of the 200,000 to 400,000 MT estimates. Bean oil bookings were reported at 15,711 MT, which was on the higher end of the expected range of between net reductions of 5,000 and sales of 20,000 MT.

USDA’s May WASDE will be released on Monday, with old crop expected to total 369 million bushels, a 6 mbu reduction from last month. New crop’s first projection is estimated to total 362 mbu.

Brazil’s trade ministry data showed a total of 15.271 MMT of soybeans exported during April. That was a 4.03% increase from last month and a 3.97% hike from the same period last year. ANEC estimates the May export total to total 12.6 MMT. China has reportedly resumed imports from 5 previously suspended firms out of Brazil.

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.32 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.88, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.39 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.21 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $9.58 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

