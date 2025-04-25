Soybeans Back to Mixed Action Following Overnight Trade

The soybean market is trading mixed action to start Friday, with nearbys slight lower and new crop ticking higher. Soybeans posted strength into the Thursday close, as contracts were up 8 to 13 cents. Preliminary open interest showed a rotation of ownership, down just 65 contracts. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 15 1/4 cents at $10.06 ¾. Soymeal futures were down $1.20 to $2.10/ton, as Soy Oil futures were up 103 to 174 points on the session.

Price limits are set to be widened by a nickel on May 1 to 75 cents, according to a release from the CBOT on Thursday

Don’t Miss a Day:

Overnight, China issued some tariff relief in the form of exemptions. Soybeans did not make the list, but it may signal some pain is being felt in Beijing.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report tallied old crop soybean sales in the week that ended on April 17 at 277,012 MT, on the lower side of the expected 200,000 to 600,000 MT. That was back down from last week by 50.1% but still up 31.3% from the same week a year ago. Mexico was the top buyer of 87,800 MT, with 65,800 MT sold to the Netherlands. Sales for 2025/26 were at a net reduction of just 120 MT.

Meal sales came in at 176,178 MT in that week, near the low end of expectations of 150,000 to 400,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were at 12,380 MT, vs. estimate of 5,000 to 35,000 MT.

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.53, up 12 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $10.06 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.62, up 11 3/4 cents, currently 1 3/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.35 1/2, up 8 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.74 1/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.