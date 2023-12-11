Soybeans At Overnight Highs, Up a Dime into Day Trade

Soy bulls came back to life over the weekend with the board currently a dime higher in the beans, $2.20 higher in the meal, and 45 points stronger in the soy oil. CME data showed Friday’s action was mostly long liquidation with preliminary open interest down 3,333 contracts. All of that was in the January delivery month. The Friday soybean trade settled with prices 4 to 7 ¾ cents in the red. Jan beans printed a wide 31 ¾ cent range on Friday, and finished out the week with a net 21 cent loss. Soymeal futures ended the Friday session $1.80 to $2.10 weaker, with Jan down by $8 for the week. Soybean Oil futures traded lower into the weekend with 80 to 96 point losses on Friday. That pushed the Jan contract’s weekly loss to 125 points.

There were still no delivery notices against December meal or bean oil futures over the weekend.

The weekly CoT data showed soybean spec traders were dropping soybean longs during the week that ended 12/5. That left the group 31k contracts less net long at 36,633. Commercial soybean hedgers were closing short hedges during the week, reducing their net short to 116,207 contracts.

USDA reported no changes for the domestic soy balance sheets, save for the cash price for the products. Soybean carryout stayed at 245 mbu, while the average of pre report estimates was to see a slight 3 mbu trim.

On the world stage, USDA trimmed soy production by 1.5 MMT, mainly via a 2 MMT cut to Brazil. Chinese import demand was upped by 2 MMT to 102 MMT for 2023/24. CONAB cut their Brazilian soybean production estimate to 160.18 MMT, down 2.24 MMT from last month. They still have planted area up 2.8% from last year at 45.309 million HA.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.04, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 9 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.48 3/8, down 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.23, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 10 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.37 1/4, down 7 cents, currently up 9 1/2 cents

