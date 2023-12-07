Soybeans and Soy Oil Rallying

The Thursday session is working with beans 8 ¾ to 13 ¾ cents in the black so far. Jan has pulled off the daily high by 3 cents. The Soybean Oil futures market is also on the recovery rally through midday with gains of over 3% for the front months. Soymeal prices are still in the red at midday, though losses are contained to just 0.6%.

USDA reported 121k MT of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations in a private export sale. The weekly data confirmed 1.518 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 11/30. That was a 20% drop for the week but was still 2x the same week last year and was within estimates. Total soybean commitments were up to 1.19 billion bushel – 16% behind last year’s pace.

FAS reported the week’s soymeal sales as 110k MT, a 70% increase for the week. Bean oil business was a net 1,634 MT of cancelations for the week.

The monthly Census export update had 9.5 MMT (348.25 mbu) of soybean exports during the month of October. That was similar to Oct ‘22’s volume. Official soymeal exports set a new record for October with 1.192 MMT. Census had an Oct record low (and 2nd lowest of all time for any month) with 5.9k MT of soy oil shipments. Renewable diesel demand is keeping the BO at home.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.08 1/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.52 1/4, up 13 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.26 1/2, up 11 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.40 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.