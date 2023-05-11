Soybean yields dip in Argentina as drought cuts harvest -grains exchange

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 - Argentina's average soybean yield for the 2022/23 season fell in the last week, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday, as the ongoing harvest showed the toll of a historic drought that has crippled the country's critical agriculture sector.

The world's top exporter of soy oil and meal, Argentina endured a drought that began in May 2022 in some areas and forced the exchange to make repeated cuts to the crop's yield estimates.

Current production for the 2022/23 soybean season is estimated at 22.5 million tonnes, much lower than the 48 million tonnes forecast at the beginning of the season in September.

"The national average yield is 1.56 tonnes per hectare, which represents a slight decrease compared to the previous report," the exchange said in its weekly report.

As of Wednesday, farmers had harvested 51.6% of the area planted with soybeans, it added.

The exchange's forecast for the 2022/23 corn crop remains at 36 million tonnes with 21.2% of it already harvested, but below the 52 million tonnes collected in the previous season.

