News & Insights

World Markets

Soybean yields dip in Argentina as drought cuts harvest -grains exchange

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

May 11, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 - Argentina's average soybean yield for the 2022/23 season fell in the last week, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday, as the ongoing harvest showed the toll of a historic drought that has crippled the country's critical agriculture sector.

The world's top exporter of soy oil and meal, Argentina endured a drought that began in May 2022 in some areas and forced the exchange to make repeated cuts to the crop's yield estimates.

Current production for the 2022/23 soybean season is estimated at 22.5 million tonnes, much lower than the 48 million tonnes forecast at the beginning of the season in September.

"The national average yield is 1.56 tonnes per hectare, which represents a slight decrease compared to the previous report," the exchange said in its weekly report.

As of Wednesday, farmers had harvested 51.6% of the area planted with soybeans, it added.

The exchange's forecast for the 2022/23 corn crop remains at 36 million tonnes with 21.2% of it already harvested, but below the 52 million tonnes collected in the previous season.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Gregorio)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.