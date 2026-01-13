Soybean Weakness Pushing to Tuesday AM Trade

Soybeans are trading with Tuesday morning losses of 3 to 4 cents. Futures posted Monday losses of 7 to 15 ½ cents across most contracts, as some back months were slightly higher. Preliminary open interest was up 5,243 contracts on Monday, mostly in March and November. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 13 1/4 cents lower at $9.76 1/2. Soymeal futures were a pressure factor, down $3.10-5.40, as Soy Oil futures were up 32 to 58 points. There were 26 deliveries issued against soybeans on Friday night, with 30 for January bean oil.

Crop Production from Monday showed the NASS soybean yield at 53 bpa, which was unchanged from the November report. Acreage was slightly higher on the harvested side to 80.4 million acres. Production was just 9 mbu higher to 4.262 bbu. Quarterly Grain Stocks data showed December 1 soybean stocks at 3.29 bbu. That was 190 mbu larger vs. last year.

WASDE data took the production adjustment into account, as USDA also adjusted exports down 60 mbu to 1.575 bbu and crush up 15 mbu to 2.57 bbu. That took the US ending stock number 60 mbu higher to 350 mbu. USDA did raise the Brazilian soybean production 3 MMT to 178 MMT.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 1.529 MMT (56.21 mbu) during the week ending on January 8. That was the second largest total this MY, 55.4% larger than the week prior and 12.7% above the same week in last year. China was the top destination of 901,118 MT, with 126,235 MT headed to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 17.934 MMT (659 mbu) since September 1, which is now 42.7% lower than the same period last year.

Late on Monday afternoon, President Trump threatened a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran, with biggest concern being China. There has been no response from China.

Sinograin sold 1.1 MMT of soybeans in their auction of Chinese state reserves on Tuesday.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.33, down 15 1/2 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $9.76 1/2, down 13 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.49, down 13 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.61 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

